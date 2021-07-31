Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.27.

VNTR opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 156.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth $3,680,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.