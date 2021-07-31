Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.00.

IRTC opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.