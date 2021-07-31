Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,501,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burford Capital (BUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.