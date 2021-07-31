Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.56). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $510,851 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.74. 193,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,501. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99.

Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

