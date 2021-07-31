Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $167.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.47. The stock has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

