Zacks: Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $5.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66. FedEx posted earnings of $4.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $21.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.95. 2,337,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.91. FedEx has a 12 month low of $167.99 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

