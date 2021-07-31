Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vectrus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

