Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Switch also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.66. 2,111,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,112. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,632,787 shares of company stock valued at $32,986,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 80.8% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 50,696 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Switch by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 184,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Switch by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Switch by 4,902.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 820,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 803,796 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Switch by 8.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

