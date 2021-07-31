Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $69.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.96 million to $70.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $69.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $286.98 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 963,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,276. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

