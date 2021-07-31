Zacks: Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.58). Merus posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 167,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,551. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

