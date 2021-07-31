Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. Illumina posted sales of $633.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $495.75. 497,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,798. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,749,211.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

