Zacks: Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $848.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,479. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,663,000 after acquiring an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,461.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

