Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $328.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

