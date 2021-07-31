Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $328.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

