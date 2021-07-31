Zacks: Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Appian by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. Appian has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

