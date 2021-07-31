Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $252.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,926 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

