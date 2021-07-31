Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $84.13. 2,837,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,020. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.