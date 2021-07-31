Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Baidu reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC grew its position in Baidu by 9.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $233,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 9,000.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 6.4% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in Baidu by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $164.01. 3,238,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,173. Baidu has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.70.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.