Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post $98.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.80 million and the lowest is $96.26 million. Aterian reported sales of $59.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $367.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATER shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aterian stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 349,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,196. Aterian has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $307.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 4.24.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

