Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $7.17 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

DAO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of DAO opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.