Xtant Medical (XTNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 299,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.48. Xtant Medical has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.