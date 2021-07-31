Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 44.0% in July

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,182. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xtant Medical by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 251,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

