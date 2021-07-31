XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Ben Bramhall Sells 24,256 Shares

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

XPS stock opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of £302.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 1.53%.

Several research firms have commented on XPS. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

