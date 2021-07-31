Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,418,500 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 591.0 days.

Shares of XJNGF stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Other Business. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

