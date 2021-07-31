Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells $125,020.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WOR opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

