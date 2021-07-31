Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells $125,020.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WOR opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.
