Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Short Interest Update

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of WIZD stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.39. Wizard Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51.

About Wizard Brands

Wizard Brands, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

