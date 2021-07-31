Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Short Interest Update

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of WIZD stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.39. Wizard Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51.
About Wizard Brands
