Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Wingstop stock opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $7,209,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

