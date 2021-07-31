William Blair Comments on Visa Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
