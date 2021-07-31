William Blair Comments on Visa Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

