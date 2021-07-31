Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.71 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

