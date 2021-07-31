Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 108,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, CEO Daniel Khoshaba bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,772.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 32,008 shares of company stock worth $134,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

WHLR opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

