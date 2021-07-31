Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.