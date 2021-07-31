WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.91 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

WEX stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.73. The company had a trading volume of 371,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,596. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.36.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

