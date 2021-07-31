WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $202.85, but opened at $192.95. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WEX shares last traded at $194.61, with a volume of 53 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in WEX by 815.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $87,044,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

