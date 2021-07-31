WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.300-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.WEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.

WEX stock traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $189.73. 371,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.36. WEX has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

