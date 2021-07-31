Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

