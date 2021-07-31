West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.050-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.76 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $6.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.73. 679,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,787. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

