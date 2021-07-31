West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.050-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.76 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

NYSE WST traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.73. The company had a trading volume of 679,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,787. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.92. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $413.22.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

