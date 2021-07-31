WesBanco’s (WSBC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

