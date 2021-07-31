WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 191,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,896. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

