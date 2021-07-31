Welltower Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WELL stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. 2,386,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

