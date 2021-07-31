Wells Fargo & Company Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $475.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $493.75.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $515.51 on Friday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

