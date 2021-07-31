WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Shares Down 1.4%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.79. 16,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 3,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

