Weaver Consulting Group Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.