Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.38. 31,284,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,699,398. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

