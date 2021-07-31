Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $784,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.79. 2,237,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.84. The stock has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

