Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,660,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,685. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

