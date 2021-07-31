Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.93.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.17. 563,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,201. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $406.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

