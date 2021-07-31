WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 stock opened at $242.99 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.