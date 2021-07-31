Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

