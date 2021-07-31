Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €85.50 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €85.50 ($100.59) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.80 ($98.59).

DRW3 stock opened at €77.50 ($91.18) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.58. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a fifty-two week high of €84.40 ($99.29). The firm has a market cap of $666.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

