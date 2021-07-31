W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $65,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $14,607,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 328.1% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 367.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 16.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 116.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

